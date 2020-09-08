Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Victoria Lampard

Police investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old boy on his way to school have recovered a "long-barrelled gun".

The victim remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after he was shot on an upmarket housing estate in Kesgrave in Suffolk, at around 8.40am on Monday.

Police activity in Through Jollys in Kesgrave Credit: Sam Russell/PA

Suffolk Police said that just over two hours later, at 10.55am, armed officers arrested a boy five miles away in Ipswich on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy from the Woodbridge area, remains in custody.

Superintendent Kerry Cutler said on Tuesday that police have recovered a "long-barrelled gun". The force has not disclosed where the weapon was found.

Kesgrave High School said that one of its Year 11 students had been involved in a serious incident on their way to school on Monday, but that pupils at the site were safe.

Police are treating the shooting as an isolated incident, and there is thought to be no wider threat to the school or local community.