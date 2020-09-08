Public Health officials say 'encouraging picture' over Banham Poultry outbreak

Almost 130 workers at the Banham Poultry plant in Norfolk have now tested positive for Covid-19.

Figures released by Norfolk County Council show that 127 contracted the virus, out of a total of 735 workers have been tested. A total 1,860 tests have been conducted in worker households, with five household members also testing positive.

Banham Poultry outbreak 'encouraging picture' Credit: ITV News Anglia

Norfolk County Council’s Director of Public Health, Dr Louise Smith, said:

The latest figures around infection rates of workers at Banham Poultry and the overall average number of cases in Norfolk paint an encouraging picture. They show only a very small rise in numbers of infections of workers from the factory and a steadily reducing average number of weekly cases across the county. Dr Louise Smith

She said: “The evidence still shows no wider spread in the community, but we continue to monitor this carefully on a daily basis.”

The council said that 108 staff can now return to work at Banham Poultry, but all other staff are being encouraged to get a second test as their periods of isolating start to come to an end this week and they begin to return to work.