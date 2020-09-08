The Abbey Stadium is set to welcome back fans to a game for the first time in 193 days.

Cambridge United take on Premier League side Fulham in the EFL Trophy tonight, and it could mark the start of a return of fans to grounds across the country.

Around 1,000 supporters are due to attend tonight - but supporters are being asked to refrain from shouting and singing, will have to wear facemasks and refrain from high fives and hugging after a goal.

If tonight's game goes well, Cambridge hope to welcome back 2,500 fans for their season opener against Carlisle on Saturday.

Among the guidelines issued to specators are:

Observing social distancing and avoid close contact with others not in a 'social bubble'.

Being given stadium entry times and specific turnstiles to walk through.

Fans temperatures might be taken before being allowed in the ground.

Fans are also asked to wear a face covering while inside the stadium and remain in their seat whenever possible.

Should United score, spectators are asked to avoid hugs, high-fives and any close contact with people who are not within your social bubble.

Try and avoid shouting and singing.

Clubs have been getting quite creative in dealing with an absence of fans - many of the region's teams had cut outs of fans placed in the stands.

In the USA - coverage of baseball has seen the addition of virtual fans:

In Australia the country's AFL competition has had limited numbers of fans in stadiums outside of Covid-19 hotspot Victoria for weeks.

Dusty Martin of the Richmond Tigers AFL Club plays in front of fans at Metricon Stadium Credit: PA Images

Fans are also being asked to avoid public transport where possible. Other Clubs will be monitoring what happens.

Norwich City has written to all season ticket holders saying they hope to welcome back fans from their opening home match against Preston on the 19th September.

Ipswich are urging supporters to register by five o'clock on Thursday to be considered for any steps introduced at Portman Road.