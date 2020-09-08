Return of the Mac: Window into computing of the past restarts

Click above to see our report from Claire McGlasson

The National Museum of Computing at Bletchley Park has reopened after being forced to close because of coronavirus six months ago.

During the closure volunteers have been busy making sure everything kept working like clockwork.

Hilary Wilson from Northampton was the first though the door bringing her granddaughter Evie to learn some family history. Hilary's mother, Sybil, worked at Bletchley during the war.

Hilary Wilson and Granddaughter Evie learn some family history Credit: ITV Anglia

Volunteers have been coming in once a week to maintain Alan Turning's Bombe Machine which decoded the German Enigma messages.

We've been using our reserves to keep ourselves going over the summer but that money's almost gone Andrew Herbert, National Museum of Computing

The museum is hoping people will visit over the next few months to help bolster their funds.