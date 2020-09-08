School closed due to Covid outbreak set to reopen

Watch Russell Hookey's video report

A school forced to close because of an outbreak of coronavirus will reopen - but on a staggered basis.

Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill Suffolk was forced to close after eight members of staff tested positive for the virus.

The school says all contacts with those members of staff - all Learning Support Assistants (LSAs) - have now been tracked. All students in classes in which the LA's taught have been asked to self-isolate as have any staff who were in near infected individuals. Staff have also been asked to get tested.

The school reopens tomorrow

The school, which has been working closely with Public Health England, Suffolk County Council and the DfE, has now to all parents and carers to outline how it plans to reopen.

The letter says:

"All staff who were in the proximity of infected individuals have had to isolate and test. Affected classes have also had to isolate. In addition, many staff have chosen to take a test, largely for their own peace of mind. We are not testing all staff because the advice from Public Health England is clear that there is no need to do so. Over fifty staff have had tests. There have been new positive results this week.

All areas visited by infected individuals have been "fogged" by professional cleaners. The school has been cleaned again this week, with especial attention given to door handles, light switches, banisters and sanitiser dispensers. We have been given the all clear by Public health England to open again."

The school is removing any large-scale gatherings such as assemblies and staff meetings and until half-term, all staff and students wear face coverings in public places.

There will be a significant number of staff self-isolating until Sunday 20 September. With that reduced number of teachers, we won’t be able to open fully until Monday 21 September. Until then we will operate a rota system. Samuel Ward Academy

It comes as universities outlined how it planned to keep students free of Covid 19.

