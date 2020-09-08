Three people treated after fire at a block of flats
Fire crews have been tackling a blaze in a block of flats on the edge of Northampton.
Three people were treated for breathing in smoke after the fire in the High Street at Upton.
Electricity supplies in the area have also been distrupted because of damage to underground cables.
High Street has been closed and an investigation is underway to find the cause of the fire.
I'd like to thank the residents in Upton for their patience while we deal with this incident