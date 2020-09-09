Formula 1 car built at Silverstone could fetch £250,000 at auction

A rare Formula 1 car built at Silverstone could sell for up to £250,000 when it goes under the hammer later this month.

The 2002 Jordan Honda EJ12 was driven by Takuma Sato.

The car was one of only five chassis built that year by the Jordan F1 team, and aside from another one housed in Honda’s museum, is the only known surviving example.

A Jordan Honda F1 car could fetch £250,000 at auction. Credit: The Market

Tristan Judge, director The Market which helps people to buy and sell vintage cars, said: “As one of just two known remaining chassis built by the Jordan F1 team in 2002, this car’srarity already makes it incredibly attractive and desirable.

“However, with the engine changes that have been made, the car is much more useable than most top flight race cars, meaning that the new owner can practically turn up toevents alone and enjoy its stunning performance."