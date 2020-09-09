Four teenagers arrested after stabbing of 17-year-old in Corby

Four boys have been arrested following the stabbing of a 17-year-old in Corby on Tuesday.

The incident happened between 5.45pm and 6pm, when police were called to reports that a boy had been stabbed in Quarry Close, Corby.

The boy was taken to hospital with injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Four boys, aged 14-16, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent in connection with the incident. They remain in police custody at this time.

Northamptonshire Police is urging anyone with information about this incident to contact them on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Increased foot patrols by uniformed officers have been taking place in the area on Wednesday to reassure the community.