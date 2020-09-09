A cyclist from Norfolk is planning a marathon mental health fundraiser - riding through every village in the county on a 5,000-mile tour.

Matt Colley, 40, says he's taking on the challenge to raise money for five local charities but also to get people talking about their mental health.

"Mental health problems in society are going to keep growing," he said. "The only way that we can tackle them is by talking about them.

"Over the course of this year, it almost doesn't matter how much money I raise. It's about how many conversations I can start. It's that butterfly effect.

"If I can start 10 conversations and then those people start 10 conversations, it snowballs from there."

Last month, Matt cycled more than 600 miles to raise £3,000 for the mental health and wellbeing fund founded by former MP Sir Norman Lamb.

But four other charities will also benefit from his latest challenge. Money raised will go to Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, Norfolk and Waveney Mind, Norwich Soup Movement, The 12th Man men's mental health campaign and Mr Lamb's fund.

Fundraising cyclist Matt Colley in the saddle. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Matt said cycling had helped him with his own mental health, which he's struggled with ever since being diagnosed with depression as a teenager.

"Sometimes, I've been absolutely comfortable within myself for a few years," he said. "Other times, I haven't been able to get out of bed in the morning.

"It's like this physical presence living within you that just stops you. You feel it in your temples, in your chest. You just can't do anything.

"If you're standing looking at the top of the mountain, the size of the task ahead of you is going to overwhelm you.

"But it's that old maxim: every journey starts with a first step and if you can just take that first step it gives you something to build on and it gives you hope."

Sometimes it's a real challenge just to get on the bike but I've never got back and thought: I wish I'd stayed on the sofa. Matt Colley, fundraiser

Matt chose to launch the challenge on World Suicide Prevention Day (Sep 10).

It also comes days after new figures revealed that the national rate of suicide in men had reached its highest level for 20 years.

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help