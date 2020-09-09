Hundreds of Cambridge jobs at risk as Booking.com makes cuts

Four hundred workers at the Cambridge offices of Booking.com will find out if they still have a job today.

Their customer service centre based at the Westbook Centre off Milton Road could shut as part of global restructuring plans.

The hotel website blamed the 'devastating' impact of Covid-19 for the cuts. The company said they had tried to "save as many jobs as possible".

Booking.com has announced a global restructuring plan. Credit: Booking.com

A spokesperson for Booking.com said: "Seven months since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, we continue to feel the immense impact of this unprecedented social and economic crisis.

"The entire travel industry remains under significant pressure, with travel drastically decreased. While we have done much to save as many jobs as possible, we believe we must build an organization that is fit for purpose, based on our review of predicted volumes and with an operation to match our expectation of the future of travel."

Booking.com's Cambridge office could shut. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The spokesperson added: "The UK remains a very important market for us. The changes being made are part of a global restructure announced in August, when we indicated the need to reduce our global workforce because of the devastating impact the Covid-19 crisis has had on the travel industry and our business.

"With travel volumes significantly reduced across the world and unlikely to recover to pre-Covid levels for years to come, we, like so many other companies in the travel space, must restructure our global organization to match our expectation of the future of travel and succeed in a new travel environment."