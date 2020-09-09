Ipswich MP calls for more police funding following Kesgrave shooting

The MP for Ipswich is calling on the government for more funding for Suffolk police to deter people from carrying weapons.

On Monday, a 15 year old boy was shot on his way to school in Kesgrave and seriously injured.

A 15-year-old boy from the Woodbridge area has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

Police investigating say they've recovered a 'long-barelled gun' from inside a car that was seen leaving the scene.

A 13-year-old boy was threatened with a knife on Colchester Road in Ipswich on Sunday.

Extra patrols are being carried out in the Kesgrave area, but officers say they are "now satisfied that it was an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the local community".

Tom Hunt say police need "more resources to tackle serious crimes" to make sure those who carry weapons "fear the consequences of their actions".

“It was important to raise the deeply shocking incidents on Colchester Road on Sunday and in Kesgrave yesterday with the Policing Minister in Parliament.

"These attacks targeted at teenagers are despicable and I fully understand why people in Ipswich have concerns.

"We must have particularly strong deterrent in place against anyone thinking of carrying a weapon, and a zero-tolerance approach to those found breaking the law in this way.

"Some of the 54 extra police officers for Suffolk are already on our streets and this is an important step to prevent crimes like this and bring those responsible to justice. But we can’t stop there.

"The national police funding formula as it stands systematically disadvantages Suffolk and is in need of root and branch reform to reflect the serious types of crime Ipswich faces.

"I’ve already raised the funding formula in Parliament and I’ll be pushing on it again over the coming weeks. This mustn’t be an issue repeatedly kicked into the long grass."