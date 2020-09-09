MK Dons have signed Scottish midfielder Scott Fraser on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old, who started his career at Dundee United, was a free agent after leaving Burton Albion where he scored nine goals and registered 14 assists last season.

He was linked with moves to Sunderland and Stoke City, but the Dons have won the race for his signature.

Fraser is the Dons' sixth new arrival of the summer.

He was probably one of the best midfielders that we played against last season and his goal and assist record, particularly in this division, speaks for itself. Russell Martin, MK Dons manager

“We went for him really early in the window but we thought he’d gotten away from us because of the interest that was in him. We’ve kept working on it and over the last few days, it became a real option for us," manager Russell Martin said.

“I’m excited to bring him into the squad. He’ll bring something a bit different to our midfield, especially in the final third of the pitch. We’ve rebuilt that part of the pitch this summer and I’m really happy with how it looks.”

Fraser added: “I’m happy to get my future sorted. It’s been an interesting summer, with the offers that were coming in but there was nothing I could excited about, except here. Here, I felt wanted and saw a feel-good factor about the place. I can’t wait to get started.”