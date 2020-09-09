Northamptonshire Libraries to welcome people back for 'limited browsing service'

People in Northamptonshire will be allowed back into libraries next week, in the latest phase of reopening.

Customers will be able to browse the shelves for a limited amount of time from September 14, if they pre-book.

Libraries will reduce visitor numbers and one way systems will be in place to maintain social distancing.

Northamptonshire County Council said each library will manage the number of people coming in and out, depending on the capacity.

"So far, our library re-openings have been very successful and we're thrilled to be introducing controlled browsing and reintroducing some of our services in order to help our local residents", Councillor Lizzy Bowen, Deputy Leader of the council, said.

"Library services are an essential part of the community and we have used a phased approach to ensure that health and safety measures are in place and that social distancing guidelines can be adhered to, to protect both our staff and customers."

Since the closure of libraries across the county in March, all library charges have been suspended, but from October 5 all the council says they will be reinstated.

Walk in browsing slots will be available at some libraries, but only if there are no booked appointments at that time.