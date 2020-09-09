Norwich Theatre Royal announces return of indoor performances

A series of performances will be staged inside Norwich Theatre Royal over the Christmas period, the first since the coronavirus lockdown.

The theatre has announced three shows will run through December, with a socially distanced audience.

Despite staging a series of outdoor performances in a big top in Chapelfield Gardens in August and September, it will be the first time the theatre has welcomed people into its auditorium since March.

The pantomime planned for this year, Dick Whittington & His Cat, remains cancelled but the theatre's famous pantomime dame, Richard Gauntlett, will star in one of the shows slated for December.

It will be called Panto in a Pickle! and will be based on six well-loved pantomime stories, according to the Theatre Royal.

Mr Gauntlett said he hoped the show would make up for not having a full-scale pantomime.

He said: "The postponement of Dick Whittington & His Cat this year was a huge disappointment for all involved and this opportunity to fill the ‘Panto-void’ with a new twist is an exciting and unexpected pleasure.

"Be prepared for pantomime but not as we know it."

The theatre will also see the return of A Circus Carol, a collaboration with Lost in Translation circus company staged at the Theatre Royal's sister theatre the Playhouse over the Christmas of 2019.

After his successful run of shows during the Interlude series in Chapelfield Gardens, Norfolk comedian Karl Minns will be the third show hosted at the theatre in December. His cast of local characters will return in She Go Does It Under the Christmas Tree…with Friends.

The series of shows has been called 'A Right Royal Christmas', and has been welcomed by Theatre Royal Chief Executive Crocker.

He said: "Christmas is such a special and important time in the life of a theatre and I believe our audiences, for many of whom a festive trip to the theatre is a long-standing tradition, need a Christmas treat more than ever before this year.

"I am delighted that we’re able to produce 'A Right Royal Christmas' with such a fantastic programme of shows and artists that will keep that tradition alive and guarantee a fun and safe trip to the theatre."

All three shows will run without an interval to comply with social distancing requirements, and the audience will also be spaced out in the auditorium.

Despite the announcement, the Theatre Royal said a full reopening of the building would not be possible until social distancing measures are relaxed.