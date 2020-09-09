Quarter pipes by drain pipes: The Norfolk home with an indoor skate park

Watch a report from ITV Anglia reporter Kate Prout

What are the 'must haves' for your dream house? A swimming pool? A party room? Well, one property in West Norfolk has got a rather unique selling point.

When Rob Marsden moved into the former youth hall in Terrington St Clement 17 years ago, he converted part of the property into a skate park

"it's been quite the adventure", Mr Marsden told ITV Anglia.

Rob's home is in the village of Terrington St. Clement. Credit: ITV

"We run skate night every Wednesday and sometimes Friday. I have a youth club in my house. Skatewise, we've had people come from all over the country".

He added that many boys living locally learnt to skate in his house.

The three-bedroomed house, complete with 13ft vertical wall and three 4ft quarter pipes, is on the market for £240,000

Rob Marsden Credit: ITV

Katie Mamo-Lewis, Managing Director of Attik Estate Agent, said: "We hope the ideal buyer is going to be somebody who will keep it as a skate bowl and continue to keep on what Rob has created here.

"He's been so happy here and we hope someone else will be equally as happy to use the skate park."

Rob's skating days are limited since he broke his back - his next project is doing up a nearby house with his fiancee.

"It's going to be weird to leave, but I hope somebody makes the most of the spirit of the building," he said.