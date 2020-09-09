Unexpected new coronavirus rules sparks confusion across the East

Having a new baby is tough enough.

But for mum-of-four Emma, lockdown has made it even tougher. They're a family of six. So, from Monday, under the new rules, it's unclear as to whether the grandparents will be allowed round to lend a hand.

"We do need the support", she told ITV Anglia.

"I've got a new baby, my one-year-old doesn't really know anyone because of lockdown before. She's just building relationships back up with her grandparents and my sisters and now she can't see them again. It's just going to confuse her".

Emma Claridge with her youngest child. Credit: ITV

Emma added that now, she has to explain to other children, all aged under 10, that they cannot their grandparents and other relatives cannot visit them.

From Monday, you'll only be allowed to meet in groups of six in England.

That limit applies to both indoor and outdoor gatherings, including in private homes and gardens, as well as in parks and pubs.

There are some exemptions.

For example in workplaces, schools, weddings, funerals and team sports. Even with those, some restrictions still apply.

Brampton Halt pub in Northampton. Credit: ITV

At the Brampton Halt pub in Chapel Brampton, they're not entirely sure how the rules will affect them.

"We think it's going to be similar to what it is at the moment. However, if it changes, we'll be changing our risk assessment", Managing Director Gary McManus saId.

These rules are being introduced because positive test results have once again started to rise. Those who don't listen face a fine of £100, which will double with each repeat offence, up to a limit of £3,200. Enforcing the new law may prove difficult, however.

Andy Symonds, Chair of the Norfolk Police Federation said: "It's a bit frustrating for us because I think the government needed to do it, but it has to be accompanied by a really strong message, because people are confused with it".

Hands, face and space is the new slogan from government, announced with a flashy new advert. Whether it sticks in people's minds may well decide how damaging a second wave is.