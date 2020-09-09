Why people with hidden disabilities are bearing the brunt of 'mask rage'

Evelyn Steele was happily working on ceramics for her college course today.

The 17-year-old felt totally different last Thursday, when a man verbally abused her for not wearing a mask in a cafe.

Evelyn, who lives in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, has autism and other medical issues which make her exempt from wearing one.

17-year-old Evelyn Steele has autism and a number of other medical conditions. Credit: ITV Anglia

"When I came home I felt sad and really angry", Evelyn told ITV News. "With that gentleman, it felt that society cannot accept us.

Evelyn was with her mum, Melanie, at the time. Melanie is used to explaining her daughter's conditions to people.

She said the man - who wasn't wearing a mask himself - was rude and offensive.

"He was adamant that he wanted to voice his opinion and he was saying, 'well, it's just making up one thing after another' and 'I don't see why she can't wear a mask'.

"It's totally inappropriate to speak to anyone like that, never mind a young girl".

We may end up calling this 'mask rage'. Like road rage, it happens when someone perceives a breaking of the rules, but their reaction to it is so over the top that it becomes, in itself, unacceptable.

Centre MK has been providing lanyards for shoppers with hidden disabilities. Credit: ITV

The Centre MK shopping mall is urging people who are exempt from mask-wearing rules to collect a lanyard from its information desk on arrival.

It follows a number of cases where members of the public and staff have been verbally abused.

"It's not pleasant for anyone to be abused or spat at in any way", Kevin Duffy, director of Centre MK said.

"If you're not wearing a mask and there's a reason and we understand that - pick up a lanyard. If you don't want to wear a mask, we're not going to let you in the centre."

Evelyn had her officially issued sunflower lanyard with her when she was accosted. It explains that she has medical conditions.

She wants more people to become less ignorant about what that can mean.