Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme for the East of England presented by political correspondent Emma Hutchinson

Tough new social distancing measures have been introduced by the government after a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the UK. Social gatherings with more than six people have been banned.

The government is working on a so-called 'moonshot' mass testing programme to help move the country back to some form of normality.

In the week to 6th September the Anglia region saw the highest number of new coronavirus cases since May with nearly 950 positive tests.

Unexpected new coronavirus rules sparks confusion across the East

Appearing on the Anglia Late Edition programme with Emma Hutchinson where two MPs from the Anglia region.

Sir Bernard Jenkin is one of the region's longest serving MPs. He has been a Conservative MP is Essex since 1992 and currently represents Harwich and North Essex. He is chair of the Commons Liaison Committee which scrutinises government policy.

Sarah Owen is one of the region's newest MPs having been elected for Labour in Luton North in the December 2019 General Election. She is a member of the Commons Health & Social Care Select Committee.

Anglia Late Edition featured Sir Bernard Jenkin MP (Harwich & North Essex, Con) and Sarah Owen MP (Luton North, Lab) Credit: ITV Anglia

The programme also looked at the latest developments over Brexit which sparked the remarkable admission from Cabinet Minister and Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis.

He told the House of Commons that parts of new legislation the government was planning would "break international law in a very specific and limited way."

Michael Gove tells EU that UK 'would not and could not' withdraw new Brexit bill despite threatened legal action