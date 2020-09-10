AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine could still be available by the end of the year, despite clinical trials being paused.

The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company have been working with Oxford University to develop a Covid-19 vaccine.

But trials were put on hold after a British volunteer came down with an "unexplained illness".

It's now been confirmed the participant suffered symptoms linked to a rare spinal inflammatory called 'transverse myelitis'.

The trial was halted due to an adverse reaction in a participant although the pharmaceutical company said the pause was ‘routine’. Credit: PA

Following that diagnosis, a team of independent experts will now carry out a safety review to try and figure out whether the reaction was connected to the vaccine or was just a coincidence.

The vaccine is being tested in thousands of people in Britain and the US, and in smaller study groups in Brazil and South America.

Speaking to the 'Tortoise' media organistation, Astrazeneca's chief executive Pascal Soriot, said if the trial can be restarted, it is still "feasible" that the vaccine could still be available by the "end of the year or early next year."

Soriot also added that pausing a trial is "not uncommon" and the high-profile nature of this particular trial is probably why it's got so much coverage.

"I was reading an article in the Financial Times this morning and there is a quote by Jeremy Farrar and he was saying that it is very unusual for a vaccine trial not to stop, it is very common actually", he said.

"Many experts will tell you this. The difference with other vaccine trials is that the whole world is not watching them of course. The stop, the study and they restart so what happened here is not uncommon."

His words were echoed by the Government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, during the Downing Street press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Vallance said similar events should also be expected in some of the other vaccine candidate trials and what "happened in the Oxford trial is not unusual".