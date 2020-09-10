British Speedway Final in Ipswich goes ahead but only a thousand fans will see the action
Doubts about the running of the British Speedway Final at Ipswich have been dispelled but the meeting will take place in front of a smaller crowd than planned on September 26th
Under the government's new Covid-19 rules a maximum of one thousand spectators will be allowed to attend sport's test events including the speedway.
So the first thousand people to buy tickets when they went on sale earlier this week will be able to attend. Everyone else will get a full refund
Ipswich promoter and British Speedway director Chris Louis said
After last night's announcement we knew we would lose more than half our capacity for the Final. There will be a lot of disappointed people but we are still excited to be staging the meeting at Ipswich. It's taken a massive effort to get to this stage and it promises to be close exciting contest