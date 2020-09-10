Doubts about the running of the British Speedway Final at Ipswich have been dispelled but the meeting will take place in front of a smaller crowd than planned on September 26th

Under the government's new Covid-19 rules a maximum of one thousand spectators will be allowed to attend sport's test events including the speedway.

So the first thousand people to buy tickets when they went on sale earlier this week will be able to attend. Everyone else will get a full refund

Ipswich promoter and British Speedway director Chris Louis said

Chris Louis