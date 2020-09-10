Cambridge City Council have called off the annual Bonfire Night celebrations on Midsummer Common because of the ongoing risk from Covid-19.

The event attracts up to twenty thousand people a year as fireworks a fun fair and bonfire are staged.

But because of the ongoing restrictions on large scale public events the council have decided the event cannot safely go ahead.

Bonfire night celebrations cancelled in Cambridge Credit: ITV News

Council leader Lewis Herbert said

We are very disappointed to have to cancel Bonfire Night, which we had hoped could go ahead this year However, in light of the most up to date guidance, we recognised that having such a large number of people come together on Midsummer Common could not be organised safely. Lewis Herbert, Leader Cambridge City Council

With the recent announcement that gatherings other than family groups will be limited to six for the foreseeable future, the council will be sharing general advice about ways to celebrate Bonfire Night safely at home.