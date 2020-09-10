Cambridge United take 'difficult decision' to cancel pilot event for fans

Cambridge United have taken the "difficult and disappointing" decision to cancel Saturday's pilot event with fans following the tightening of coronavirus restrictions.

The U's were due to allow 2,000 supporters into the Abbey Stadium to watch the League Two opener against Carlisle United.

Following a recent spike in cases across the country, the government announced on Wednesday that the number of people that could attend a test event would be capped at 1,000 people.

With tickets having already been issued, the U's have now decided to call off the event rather than disappoint the 1,000 fans who would no longer be allowed to attend.

In a statement, a club spokesperson said that prioritising public health and safety was their number one concern.

Fans had to wear masks while watching the game. Credit: PA

This is no one’s fault - and everyone recognises that the national situation has changed. Cambridge United spokesperson

"Even with re-ticketing and regular direct communication to all fans over the next 24 hours, the short timeline means that the Club cannot entirely mitigate the risk to fans and stewards of people arriving in good faith for the game with tickets that are invalid and being unable to attend given the reduced capacity," a club spokesperson said.

"Therefore, whilst it is a difficult decision to cancel the pilot, it is the right one in circumstances where we must all prioritise public health and safety."

The U's successfully welcomed 862 fans back to the Abbey on Tuesday for their 2-0 win over Fulham U21s in the EFL Trophy.

The club put in place a number of social distancing measures for the match, including insisting all supporters wore masks and implementing a one-way system around the stadium.

The success of the pilot had led to hope that supporters may be able to return to football stadiums from October, but that now appears to be in serious doubt with the government admitting on Wednesday that the plans will now have to be reviewed.

Cambridge's match against Carlisle will still take place behind closed doors as originally planned.