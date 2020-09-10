Harry Dunn's alleged killer 'interested' in Virtual Trial in UK
The Press Association say they understand that Harry Dunn's alleged killer has always been interested in, and remains willing to discuss the possibility of, a virtual trial in the UK.
Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing the 19-year-old's death by dangerous driving following a road crash outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August last year.
Sources close to the 43-year-old said despite the consideration of a virtual trial from the Attorney General's office in the UK, she had not yet been approached about the matter.
PA understands Sacoolas wishes to speak with British authorities to find a path forward.
The American suspect claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash which killed Mr Dunn and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.
An extradition request, submitted by the Home Office, was refused by the US State Department, a decision later described as "final".
A virtual trial is under the consideration of Attorney General Suella Braverman QC, despite a letter sent by the Crown Prosecution Service to the family's constituency MP Andrea Leadsom on Monday, which described the idea of a virtual trial as "an unprecedented legal scenario".
The letter, sent by the Director of Legal Service at the CPS Gregor McGill and seen by PA, read:
Nothing at this stage has been ruled in or ruled out but it must be remembered that holding a virtual trial would be an unprecedented legal scenario. Before such a step could be even contemplated, a host of factors (both legal and diplomatic) would have to be considered.
Following a meeting with the Director of Public Prosecutions on Wednesday, the Dunn's spokesman Radd Seiger said the family were informed of the US Government's position that they would only agree to a virtual trial if it was under US law - something he described as a "show trial".
He added Mr Dunn's parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn would only accept a virtual trial if the suspect was tried under UK law.
Giving her thoughts on Sacoolas's position, Mrs Charles told PA:
I am really pleased to learn that Mrs Sacoolas is both interested in and willing to consider a virtual trial in the UK.It is so important that we move this forward. I need to know what happened to my son and how he died. But let me be absolutely clear, we will only entertain a virtual trial if she goes through an English trial.