The Press Association say they understand that Harry Dunn's alleged killer has always been interested in, and remains willing to discuss the possibility of, a virtual trial in the UK.

Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing the 19-year-old's death by dangerous driving following a road crash outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August last year.

Drive on Left arrows on the road outside RAF Croughton, in Northamptonshire, near where Harry Dunn, 19, died Credit: PA

Sources close to the 43-year-old said despite the consideration of a virtual trial from the Attorney General's office in the UK, she had not yet been approached about the matter.

PA understands Sacoolas wishes to speak with British authorities to find a path forward.

The American suspect claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash which killed Mr Dunn and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

An extradition request, submitted by the Home Office, was refused by the US State Department, a decision later described as "final".

A virtual trial is under the consideration of Attorney General Suella Braverman QC, despite a letter sent by the Crown Prosecution Service to the family's constituency MP Andrea Leadsom on Monday, which described the idea of a virtual trial as "an unprecedented legal scenario".

The letter, sent by the Director of Legal Service at the CPS Gregor McGill and seen by PA, read:

Nothing at this stage has been ruled in or ruled out but it must be remembered that holding a virtual trial would be an unprecedented legal scenario. Before such a step could be even contemplated, a host of factors (both legal and diplomatic) would have to be considered. Gregor McGill CPS

Following a meeting with the Director of Public Prosecutions on Wednesday, the Dunn's spokesman Radd Seiger said the family were informed of the US Government's position that they would only agree to a virtual trial if it was under US law - something he described as a "show trial".

Harry Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles, family spokesman Radd Seiger and father Tim Dunn have vowed to achieve justice Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA

He added Mr Dunn's parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn would only accept a virtual trial if the suspect was tried under UK law.

Mr Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles has called for Sacoolas’s return to the UK since her departure last September Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Giving her thoughts on Sacoolas's position, Mrs Charles told PA: