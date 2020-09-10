The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, James Palmer, is urging locals to make journeys by bus and train as the region returns to school and work. There's fears that if people don't use public transport, they'll risk losing it.

Despite an increase in recent weeks, the number of people making journeys by bus remains two thirds lower than at this point last year. The impact of this is that bus providers are having to be sustained by government funding. But this is a temporary fix and realistically if we do not see a steep increase in the numbers of people travelling by bus than services are likely to be cut back. Mayor James Palmer

New health and safety measures have been put in place across the area's bus and train networks to instil confidence in local residents.

This includes running additional buses and longer trains to enable people to social distance.

Measures have been put in place to make people feel more confident when it comes to travelling on public transport Credit: ITV News Anglia

We must also work to keep ourselves safe where we can, remembering Hands, Face, Space or, in other words, washing hands, covering faces and keeping distance. I believe, given these steps, that we should all feel confident to make more journeys by bus and train – and it is vitally important that we do. Mayor James Palmer

Mayor Palmer is particularly concerned about what could happen to local train services if they go unused.

He said:

"Train services are also under threat, which could be disastrous for people living outside of big cities. We saw last week that CrossCountry Trains have temporarily removed stops along its routes, including Manea and Whittlesea. As Mayor of this region, in which more people live outside of cities than in them, this is unacceptable to me."

He continued:

"Quite simply when it comes to public transport, we must use it, or we risk losing it."