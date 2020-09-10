Local MP Will Quince is backing Colchester United's plea for a temporary lifting of the ban on fans drinking alcohol while they are watching matches.

Will Quince MP who is calling for a lifting of the alcohol ban on fans watching football Credit: ITV News

In a letter to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Mr Quince says clubs like Colchester need all the revenue they can get if they are allowed to start admitting a limited number of spectators from next month.

Mr Quince goes onto say he believes letting fans have a drink in their seats will stop groups gathering in bar areas before during and after games.

The MP adds that with no rival fans but just home season ticket holders in the ground there is little chance of the problems that led to the ban being put into place in 1985.

The club itself say that's the main reason for asking for the rules to be relaxed as it will make it easier for people to socially distance and stay safe as well as providing much needed revenue.