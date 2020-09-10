A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was stabbed in Wisbech died in hospital.

Tom Lewis, 23, of Larksfield in Wisbech, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn on Tuesday (8 September) to undergo surgery to his leg.

He was placed on life-support in intensive care but died early this morning.

Three men, aged 22 and two aged 32, are currently in custody in connection with the stabbing which took place in Norwich Road just after 1am on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was arrested in Peterborough yesterday morning. The 32-year-olds were arrested in Kings Lynn in the early hours of Thursday.