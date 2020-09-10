Police in Northamptonshire have been showing off eight new top of the range cars bought that will be a key tool in taking the fight to criminals across the county.

They'll form part of the Force Interceptor team. Their deployment was put back weeks due to Covid-19 but now they're ready to go.

Normally we were responding after the event. What this does is link with an intelligence cell at force headquarters meaning they get hot information straight away Nick Adderley, Chief Constable, Northants Police

