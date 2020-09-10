A woman from Norfolk, who killed her former friend by pushing her down the stairs, has been jailed for 13 years.

55-year-old Rosalind Gray from Marlborough Square in Great Yarmouth was found guilty of manslaughter and conspiring to pervert the course of justice, following a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

Gray had conspired with a man, Adrian Lawrence, to cover up the crime.

53-year-old Lawrence, from South Market Road in Great Yarmouth, was found guilty of conspiring to pervert the course of justice at the same trial.

Gray conspired with Adrian Lawrence to cover up the crime Credit: Norfolk Police

Emergency services were called to Lawrence's home at around 11:40pm on Monday 5th August 2019 to reports a woman, named Linda Rainey, had fallen down some stairs.

Linda was 60 and also from Great Yarmouth. She was taken to James Paget Hospital with serious head injuries and later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where she died on Wednesday 7th August.

Three days after Linda's death, police received a call from a woman who has been drinking with Linda, Gray and Lawrence at the address on the night Linda was injured. She said she saw Gray push Linda down the stairs following an argument about money which was owed over a missed holiday.

A murder inquiry was launched and it emerged Gray and Lawrence had initially told the witness to hide in a room whilst the ambulance service attended as she couldn't be trusted to stay quiet.

Lawrence (left) and Gray (right) threatened the witness to keep quiet Credit: Norfolk Police

Gray and Lawrence threatened the witness to keep quiet, after arranging to meet at a pub to discuss getting their story straight.

Once the witness discovered that Linda had died, she contacted the police.

I would like to thank the witness for their bravery and assistance throughout our investigation and during the trial. Without their honest and consistent account of the circumstances leading up to, and during the days after the incident, we may not have ever known the truth behind Linda’s untimely and tragic death. Detective Chief Inspector Mike Brown

During the investigation officers also discovered that Lawrence had gone to great lengths to cover-up the circumstances surrounding Linda’s fall by calling her family whilst she was in hospital to inform them the police had been in attendance which was untrue.

Gray was sentenced to a 17 year extended sentence, to serve 13 years in prison, at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday 10 September 2020, whilst Lawrence received a 38 month prison sentence.