Plans for Cambridgeshire's new police hub move a step closer

Plans for a new police hub for Cambridgeshire have moved a step closer after a public consultation.

A planning application is now being prepared for the new building near Milton. It will replace Parkside Police Station in Cambridge, which the force has described as "outdated".

Cambridgeshire Police said there is no room to expand the existing station, it has too few cells, the location is subject to heavy traffic and the building doesn’t meet modern standards.

The force considered 22 sites and a site next to the Park & Ride facility in Milton was considered the best option.

The new police hub in Milton will replace Parkside Police Station in Cambridge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Area Commander for the south of Cambridgeshire, Superintendent James Sutherland said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who took the time to give us their feedback and help shape the future of policing in Cambridgeshire.

“All of the comments received have been reviewed by the project team in readiness for the planning submission.

“We’re committed to engaging with the local community and following submission of the application we will ensure that all interested parties and key stakeholders remain informed and updated regarding the proposals.”