ITV News Anglia's Dani Crawshaw spoke to Harry's mum about the recent developments

Harry Dunn's alleged killer, Anne Sacoolas, has admitted driving on the wrong side of the road for 'approximately 20 seconds' before colliding with him.

Her lawyers have issued a statement which also says she did everything she could to assist him on the night he died.

Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving after the crash outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire last year.

Harry's mum, Charlotte Charles, says Saccolas' words offer her little comfort. The only thing that would- she says- is the 43-year-old facing the UK justice system.

One of the hardest parts over the last year is not being able to piece together the last hour or two of Harry's life - every parent deserves that. Anything that Anne Sacoolas has to say needs to be done in a court of law, whether it's virtually in virginia and in London, or whether it's back here in the UK - that's where her opinions need to be aired. Charlotte Charles, Harry's mum

On the night that Harry died , Sacoolas' lawyers say she "instinctively" began driving on the wrong side of the road, and couldn't see Mr Dunn due to "the crest of a small hill".

In a public statement, her lawyers also say:

The longer she makes this go on, the longer she forces us to have to go through this living nightmare, the longer I and the other parents have to live with not knowing what happened in Harry's life and that quite frankly is bang out of order and damn right unfair. Charlotte Charles, Harry's mum

Reacting to the suspect’s statement and speaking on behalf of the 19-year-old’s family, their spokesman Radd Seiger told the PA news agency: “The parents have noted the statement issued this evening on behalf of Mrs Sacoolas.

“Their position is that these issues should not be aired in any form other than a court of law.

“Once again, they invite her to do the right thing and return to the UK to answer to the charges laid against her.”

The teenage motorcyclist was killed in the crash outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August last year – a US military base where the suspect’s husband worked as an intelligence official.

The US authorities asserted that Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity and, according to her lawyers, “determined that it would be difficult for her and her family to remain in the small Croughton community”.

Mr Dunn’s alleged killer returned to the US on a commercial flight after the US Embassy “informed the Foreign Office of this decision and instructed Anne to return home”.

Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was refused in January.

The US State Department have since said the decision to reject the request was “final”.

In a public statement, Sacoolas’s lawyers said: “Anne did everything she could to assist Harry. After the accident, she ran from her car and tried to help him.

“Anne then saw another motorist approach and flagged her down for more support.

“The other motorist immediately called for the emergency services and Anne made calls to alert the police from the nearby air force base.

“The base police arrived quickly and assisted Harry.

“Tragically, it took over 40 minutes for the ambulance to arrive and nearly two hours passed before Harry was admitted to the hospital.

“Anne did not leave the scene until she was instructed to do so by the UK authorities.”

Sacoolas’s legal representatives also made an on-the-record statement regarding her position on the prospect of a virtual trial.

They said: “We have been and remain willing to discuss a resolution, including the possibility of virtual proceedings, with the UK authorities.

“Anne has never tried to avoid being held accountable for the tragic accident and she would like nothing more than to find a path forward and to provide the family some measure of peace.”