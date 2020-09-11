Bones murder hunt: Remains not linked to anyone on missing persons database

The remains were found in the area known locally as the 'Victorian swimming baths" Credit: ITV News Anglia

Human bones found a fortnight ago in a river in Sudbury do not match the DNA of anyone on the missing persons database, according to Suffolk Police.

Black bags containing the human remains were found in the River Stour two weeks ago.

An initial Home Office post-mortem examination failed to establish a cause of death or any form of identification. Further tests found that the victim was likely to have been a man of an athletic or muscular build.

Police say DNA is a central part of their efforts to identify him. Detectives say they are checking national and international databases for possible matches, but the process will take time.

Police searching the area around the banks of the Stour Credit: ITV News Anglia

A ten day search of the River Stour and its banks, between Croft Gate Weir and Brundon Mill, finished last weekend. Officer from the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit, Essex Police dog handlers and Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue helped with the search.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, Head of Crime, said:

The UK Missing Persons Bureau hold records on every missing person in the country and where DNA profiles have been obtained, these are held on their database. We have run the initial profile we have of this individual through that database, but have not had a match at this time. Det Ch Supt Eamonn Bridger

He added: "We are also receiving ongoing support from the National Crime Agency and the experts that they are able to provide, for which we are also grateful. We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about this shocking discovery to come forward. "

Detectives still want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious near to the river in the week before the remains were found to come forward. They would also like to hear from anyone who has seen black bin bags in unusual locations, such as ditches or hedgerows.