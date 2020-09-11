EFL season preview: Some of the key things to look out for in 2020/21

By ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

It only seems like yesterday that the Premier League and Championship seasons ended, but believe it or not, a new campaign is already on the horizon.

For League One and Two clubs it's been a much longer wait after their seasons were cancelled early because of the pandemic, but whichever division your team plays in, you can't beat that feeling of fresh hope and optimism that only a new campaign can bring.

So, what can be expect from a season that promises to be like no other before it?

Here are some of the key things to look out for...

Can Norwich City shake off that losing habit?

Ben Gibson (left) and Jordan Hugill (right) are among the new faces at Carrow Road this season. Credit: Norwich City

One thing you can't accuse Norwich City of being last season is inconsistent.

In fact, their Premier League form post-lockdown was remarkably consistent - just not in the way they'd hoped it would be!

The Canaries suffered loss after loss to go down with a whimper, and you have to go way back to February for the last time they actually won a league game (a 1-0 win over Leicester City).

A 3-1 loss at Luton Town in the first round of the EFL Cup last Saturday, albeit with a significantly weakened squad due to international call-ups, means Norwich go into this season on the back of a club record run of 12 consecutive defeats.

It's incredibly hard to just switch off that negativity and get back to winning matches again, but Norwich's business in the transfer market means there's real hope that they can do exactly that.

Jamal Lewis is the only one of the club's crown jewels to depart so far, and 11 new faces, including centre-back Ben Gibson and striker Jordan Hugill, have helped to freshen up a group of players that desperately needed some new ideas.

It won't be easy, but this is a squad that looks to be as strong as Norwich have ever had at Championship level.

Sporting Director Stuart Webber admitted the club had sent head coach Daniel Farke into war "without a gun" last season. Farke can't complain about the backing he's received on this occasion...

Huddersfield Town v Norwich City, Sky Bet Championship, Saturday 12 September, 15.00

Can Luton keep up the momentum under Nathan Jones?

Nathan Jones will be hoping to build on last season's great escape. Credit: PA

While Norwich endured a disastrous end to the season in the Premier League, the opposite was true of Luton Town in the Championship.

Few would have given them a chance of staying up when Nathan Jones returned to the club in May, but against all the odds, they hit form at just the right time to pull off the great escape.

Despite some impressive summer signings, such as sealing a permanent move for James Bree and bringing in exciting winger Jordan Clark from Accrington Stanley, their lack of resources compared to other clubs in the division means they'll more than likely face another relegation battle this season but you can be certain the Hatters will once again be hugely competitive.

The loss of loanees Cameron Carter-Vickers and Izzy Brown will be a blow, but in James Collins they still have a reliable, and probably underestimated, striker who should pitch in with the goals to keep their heads above water.

It feels like Luton fans have finally started to forgive Jones following his controversial move to Stoke back in 2019, and if he can continue to build on last season's epic finale, it would go a long way to finally putting that whole sorry episode to bed for good.

Barnsley v Luton Town, Sky Bet Championship, Saturday 12 September, 15.00

Is this the season Peterborough United finally get promoted?

Sammie Szmodics (left) and Jonson Clarke-Harris (right) have both joined Peterborough United this summer. Credit: Joe Dent/Peterborough United

Every season I'm convinced that Peterborough United are going to blow the competition away in League One, and every season they seem to fall short.

I really would be amazed if they didn't do it this time though.

On paper, the squad looks so strong following yet another summer of impressive recruitment with Sammie Szmodics having signed up on a permanent basis after his loan spell last season and proven League One goalscorer Jonson Clarke-Harris having returned to the club to bolster a forward line that already includes Mo Eisa and Siriki Dembélé.

Of course, top scorer Ivan Toney has moved on to Brentford, and any club in League One would miss a player of his talent but the fact that Posh are still considered among the favourites for promotion despite his departure is testament to the squad they've managed to put together.

Posh will also be spurred on by what they believe was a huge injustice last season when they missed out on the play-offs via the PPG method, and everyone at the club will be desperate to ensure they don't suffer the same kind of heartbreak again.

Accrington Stanley v Peterborough United, Sky Bet League One, Saturday 12 September, 15.00

Ipswich Town will be better than last season, surely?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert knows that he needs to deliver this season. Credit: PA

Ipswich Town started last season in League One like a house on fire, but they tailed away massively to record their lowest league finish since 1953.

Granted, they may have finished higher than 11th had it not been for the PPG method, but post-Christmas, they never really looked like gatecrashing the play-offs.

For a club of Town's size, making the top six in the third tier should be the least they expect, and the pressure will really be on Paul Lambert if there isn't a marked improvement this time around.

Like Peterborough, their squad looks a class above the level they're competing at on paper, especially in midfield where they have an abundance of options, but as we know, the game isn't played on paper!

You feel that keeping hold of striker Kayden Jackson, who's attracted interest from Bournemouth, will be key to their chances of mounting a promotion challenge which the fans will quite rightly demand of them.

Ipswich Town v Wigan Athletic, Sky Bet League One, Sunday 13 September, 12.00

How will the new guys do?

Northampton Town won the League Two play-offs last season. Credit: PA

Northampton Town did superbly to win the play-offs in League Two last season, and it will be interesting to see if they can carry on that feel-good factor in the level above.

They have lost captain Charlie Goode though who's joined Ivan Toney at Brentford for a club record fee, and striker Callum Morton will leave an equally sizeable hole having now joined League One rivals Lincoln City on loan.

There'll be fresh faces in the dugout as well this season with Mark Moseley having taken the reigns at Southend United following their relegation from League One.

He comes to Roots Hall with a good reputation following his work in non-league with Weymouth, and after such a poor campaign last time, the Shrimpers definitely need him to hit the ground running.

As for Colchester United, they again opted to promote from within with Steve Ball taking over from John McGreal.

He inherits a side that made the play-offs last season and you'd like to think they'll be pushing at the right end of the division again.

We'll also be able to properly judge managers like Russell Martin at MK Dons, Cambridge United's Mark Bonner and Alex Revell at Stevenage who will be starting their first full campaigns in charge of their new clubs after being appointed mid-way through last season.

And will we see fans back in stadiums this season?

Cambridge United fans at the recent test event against Fulham U21s. Credit: PA

Well, that's the question we all want to be answered, and unfortunately at this stage, it's still impossible to tell.

There's no doubt that the government's decision to cap tests event at a capacity of 1,000 is a major setback - just ask Cambridge United who have now take the decision to cancel their pilot for Saturday's League Two opener against Carlisle United.

Quite rightly, the government will be cautious about letting fans back in stadiums as coronavirus cases continue to rise and the original target of October now looks to be extremely ambitious.

On the other hand though, there's only so long that clubs can continue to survive without all the revenue that supporters bring and you would really have to fear for the future if this goes on any longer.

It's a hugely difficult balance, but I think we'd all agree that making sure everyone is safe when fans are eventually allowed back into grounds has to be the number one priority.