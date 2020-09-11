Norfolk Covid risk downgraded after outbreak at Banham Poultry contained

Norfolk is no longer an area of enhanced support on the Government's Covid-19 watchlist.

The county has been moved into the lower category of an area of concern, after the outbreak at Banham Poultry in Attleborough was contained.

Cllr Andrew Proctor, Leader of Norfolk District Council, said: “This is welcome news for Norfolk because it means that the Government has recognised that we have managed to contain the outbreak at Banham Poultry and that there has been a reduction in the rates of the virus.

"However, we absolutely cannot afford to be complacent, it is only because of the support of the public that we are in the position.

"We remain an area of concern and we continue to closely monitor cases so that we can respond to any local outbreaks or trends.”

Elsewhere in the region: