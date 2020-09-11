Norfolk mum furious as wait to get coronavirus test for sick son goes on

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

A mother from Norfolk says she's been waiting five days to get a coronavirus test for her severely asthmatic son.

Mason Bragg, 10, has been isolating in his bedroom since Monday - but there haven't been any tests available for him.

The NHS website says that anyone concerned they could have the virus should be able to get a free test as soon as their symptoms appear.

According to mum Adele Bragg though, that hasn't been the case for Mason and she's furious that the family are still none the wiser.

The government say there are enough tests available. Credit: PA

He's (Mason) as good as doing a prison sentence. Adele Bragg

"I find it absolutely disgusting that everyday since September 6 I've spent hours upon hours on the phone, ringing to try and get a test for Mason," she told ITV News Anglia.

"We've been told everyday: 'Oh try again tomorrow, try again tomorrow' and we've had to isolate him in his bedroom. He's eating his food in his bedroom, he's staying in his bedroom. He's not allowed near his sister, he's not allowed near his mum."

The complaint comes hot on the heels of the news that coronavirus cases in England are doubling every seven to eight days.

The number of new daily confirmed UK cases of the virus rose to 3,539 on Friday - an increase of more than 600 on the day before.

Despite the surge, the government says the NHS Test and Trace system is working though.

According to ministers, capacity is the highest it has ever been with more than a million tests being processed through laboratories every week.