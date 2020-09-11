Organisers of the Battle of Britain Air Show at Duxford say they're "devastated" after taking the decision to cancel this year's event in light of the new coronavirus restrictions.

The show, which normally attracts upwards of 40,000 people, was due to be held on the weekend of 18-20 September.

However, after the government brought in new rules banning social gatherings of more than six people, organisers have now decided to call it off.

A spokesperson for the Imperial War Museum, who run the event, described the cancellation has a "huge blow" but added that going ahead with the weekend would have been "irresponsible."

The show is normally a big money-spinner for the museum. Credit: ITV News Anglia

We are devastated to have to take this decision, and want to thank our visitors, supporters, partners neighbours and staff members for their incredible support over the past few days and weeks Imperial War Museum spokesperson

"We have been working tirelessly with our partners including Public Health England and South Cambridgeshire District Council in order to explore all avenues for hosting the event," a spokesperson from Imperial War Museum said.

"However, we take our responsibility for the safety of our visitors and local community very seriously and feel it would be irresponsible to continue with the event in this rapidly-changing climate.

"IWM, like many other museums across the country, is under significant financial pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic so it is a huge blow to have to cancel one of our biggest events less than a week before it takes place."

Organisers have confirmed that anyone who has bought a ticket will be offered a refund which will include the option to donate to the Imperial War Museum.

This year's show would have marked the 80th anniversary of the battle against the Luftwaffe in World War Two.

Organisers had put in place plans for social distancing protection for visitors, staff and volunteers.

The event is the latest in a long line of shows to be cancelled at Duxford this year, with the Imperial War Museum recently taking the decision to scrap the popular Flying Legends display for good because of the financial pressures caused by the pandemic.