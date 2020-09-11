'Our hearts are broken': Family tribute to Wisbech stabbing victim

The family of a man who was stabbed in Wisbech and died in hospital two days late say their "hearts are broken."

Officers were called to reports of violence on Norwich Road on Tuesday just after 1am.

23-year-old Tom Lewis was stabbed in the leg and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was placed on life-support in intensive care but died two days later after a decision was made to end his life-support treatment.

In a tribute, Tom's family said: “Our life with our son Tommy ended yesterday because of an act of violence. He was only 23 years old, and he was a much-loved son. Our hearts are broken.

“Tommy was also a father, brother, grandson and uncle and loved by all who knew him. He was funny, kind and would help anyone, he was also a loyal friend. He will be forever missed.”

Three men, aged 22 and two aged 32, who were arrested in connection with Tom’s death remain in custody.

A fourth man, aged 18, has also been arrested in Milton Keynes.