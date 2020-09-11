Peanut the dog rescued after falling 25ft down a riverbank

A little dog had to be rescued by firefighters after jumping 25ft down a riverbank in Norwich to chase a stone.

14-year-old crossbreed Peanut became stuck after jumping over a wall near The Monastery. Owner Rachel said: “My daughter and I love to walk by the river in the morning. She throws stones and we both shout ‘plop’!

"It’s always jolly good fun, but this particular morning Peanut decided that one stone definitely needed fetching and pitched himself over the wall.

"I can only imagine what was going through his head on his unexpected descent! Poor chap."

14-year-old dog Peanut was uninjured by his fall. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector Jason Finch said: “Poor Peanut was stuck some 25ft down the river bank, but miraculously had landed on the only bit of dry land there which was next to a large tree.

“He was really lucky that this was the place he had landed! I was on the opposite side of the river trying to find a cygnet that had been reported in trouble when I heard Peanut’s owner shouting for help."

Norfolk fire service were called and they used to ladder to climb down and lift Peanut to safety.