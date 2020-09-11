The Pizza Hut restaurants shutting in the East after chain announces closures

Pizza Hut is the latest chain to announce job cuts during the coronavirus outbreak.

Twenty-nine restaurants will shut, including those in Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge's Regent Street, Chelmsford's Moulsham Street and Dunstable.

The move is part of major restructuring plans and will result in the loss of 450 jobs, as the dining chain bids for survival.

Pizza Hut said it had faced "significant disruption" from the pandemic and the planned cuts would leave it with 5,000 employees.

News of the closures were made just days after rival Pizza Express secured approval for the closure of 73 of its own sites, affecting 1,100 workers.

Pizza Hut said it has put forward the proposals as "sales are not expected to fully bounce back until well into 2021" despite a quick and safe reopening of sites.

"We are doing everything we can to redeploy our team members from our Pizza Hut Restaurants locations that are closing and minimise the impact to our workforce", a spokeswoman for the chain said.

"We are therefore unable to share exact job loss numbers for each Hut.

"We understand this is a difficult time for everyone involved and are supporting our team members as much as possible throughout this transition."