UK's first electric car charging forecourt set to open in Essex

The UK's first electric car forecourt is set to open in Braintree in Essex this Autumn.

The site will have 24 charging points which can charge a vehicle in around 20 to 30 minutes.

It's the first of around 100 electric forecourts to built around the UK over the next five years.

The company behind the project, Gridserve, says it wants to make electric vehicle charging as easy as using petrol stations.

Gridserve say their network of electric forecourts will be powered by solar energy and battery storage.

The electric forecourt in Braintree will have 24 350kW EV chargers. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Toddington Harper, CEO and founder of Gridserve, said: "We have designed our Electric Forecourts entirely around the needs of electric vehicle drivers, updating the petrol station model for a net-zero carbon future.

"Many more people want to buy electric vehicles but are worried about how to charge them.

"We will help solve that challenge and deliver the confidence people need to make the switch to electric transport."

The forecourt in Braintree is the first of around 100 planned in the UK over the next 5 years. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Harper added: "This will be the most advanced charging facility in the UK, and possibly the world. Drivers will be able to turn up and charge their vehicle at the fastest rate each vehicle can support, using 100% renewable energy, and with the best possible charging experience.

"More than this, they will be able to eat, shop, rest, work and play in comfort."

The next two sites for electric forecourts, in Uckfield & Norwich East, have planning permission.

The company also plans to build solar farms next to many of their planned forecourts to supply the electricity.