Coronavirus cases up by nearly a third in the Anglia region

Coronavirus cases in the Anglia region have risen by almost a third in the past week.

They've gone up by 30 per cent from 846 to 1,098.

It's the highest weekly total in the region since the beginning of June. The weekly positive tests peaked at about 3,500 at the end of April (when many fewer tests were being conducted)

The cases per 100,000 have risen from 11.6 to 15.0.

The latest Government watchlist has seen Norfolk and Northamptonshire go from "areas of enhanced support" to the lower category of "concern".Corby and Peterborough remain as areas of concern while Hertsmere in Hertfordshire has been added as an area of concern.

Regional hotspots (> 20 cases per 100,000)

Corby 60.9

Hertsmere 48.6 (falling)

Northampton 37.0

Kettering 36.4

Peterborough 32.6

Luton 30.5

Watford 30.0

Uttlesford 25.2

Welwyn Hatfield 25

St Albans 22.2

Stevenage 20.5

North Herts 20.2

Lowest rates

East Cambs 1.1

Tendring 2.0

Fenland 2.9

North Norfolk 3.8

Huntingdonshire 3.9

Biggest weekly increasesNorth Norfolk - from 1 to 4 (+300%), North Herts - from 7 to 27 (+286%), Uttlesford - from 7 to 23 (+229%), Braintree - from 4 to 11 (+175%) Luton - from 24 to 65 (+171%)

Cases fell in 14 districts -

Bedford, Colchester, Cambridge, East Herts, Mid Suffolk, Huntingdonshire, Norwich, South Norfolk, Dacorum, Epping Forest, Gt Yarmouth, Castle Point, East Cambs, Breckland

Pandemic infection rates - highestBedford - 867 cases per 100,000, Luton - 849, Northampton - 849, Peterborough - 842 (UK highest - Leicester - 1706)

Pandemic infection rates - lowestNorth Norfolk - 222 East Cambridgeshire - 239 Maldon - 240 Norwich - 261 (UK lowest - Outer Hebrides - 34)