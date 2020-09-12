Dumped face masks are new hazard to wildlife says RSPCA
Discarded face masks have become a new hazard to wildlife according to the RSPCA.
The animal charity has received reports of animals tangled in the ear straps of single-use masks since it became law for the public to wear them in shops.
A gull was found with a face mask wrapped tightly round his legs in Chelmsford, Essex.
Despite the face mask causing swelling to his legs, the bird has now fully recovered.
The message comes as the RSPCA backs Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British September Clean, which kicked off this week and runs until 27 September.
Since lockdown started on 23 March, the RSPCA has dealt with 938 incidents of animals caught in litter, including tin cans, elastic bands and plastic bottles.
Incidents by county
Bedfordshire 10
Cambridgeshire 21
Essex 28
Hertfordshire 10
Norfolk 25
Northamptonshire 8
Suffolk 12
Now that face masks are the norm, and may be for some time to come, this message is more important than ever as thousands of these masks are being thrown away every day. We’re concerned discarded face masks could become a significant hazard so the best thing to do is to simply cut the elastic ear straps in half before throwing it away.