Man arrested in Cambridge on suspicion of sending home made bomb in post

Counter terrorism police have arrested a man in Cambridge on suspicion of sending a home made bomb in the post.

Officers from the Met Police arrested a man in his 20s after raiding a house in Coldham's Lane this morning.

The Met officers were backed up by armed police from Cambridgeshire. They say police have left the area and there is no threat to anyone living nearby.

A man's being questioned at a police station in South London.

Two addresses in Cambridge are being searched.

It comes after a suspicious package was sent to a home at Cricklewood in north London on Thursday 10 September.

It was found to contain an improvised explosive device, which was made safe by specialist officers.