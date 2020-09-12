Norfolk gets go-ahead for own contact tracing team

Norfolk County Council has announced that it is to provide a new locally supported contact tracing service. Public Health England has approved this new way of working to enhance the current service carried out by NHS Test and Trace.

This locally delivered service will step in when NHS Test and Trace teams cannot contact new cases within 24 hours.

Specially trained local call handlers from Norfolk County Council will make further attempts to contact cases, including checking local information to clarify and improve data details.

“Having the information ourselves will help us identify trends and sharing information at an earlier stage will most definitely speed up the tracing process, and give us early flags around what could become an outbreak.” Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk County Council’s Director of Public Health

Funding will come from the Government’s Local Outbreak Control Plan allocation for Norfolk, which totals £3.7m.