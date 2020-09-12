Police hunting missing Peterborough teen say they believe she's been murdered

Police searching for a missing teenager from Peterborough say they believe she has been murdered.

Bernadette Walker, 17, was reported missing on 21 July by her parents after she had not been seen for three days.

Police believe Bernadette Walker from Peterborough may have been murdered Credit: Cambs Police

Police have been carrying out inquiries and searches in an attempt to locate Bernadette, however an investigation has now been launched into her murder.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit declared the case a ‘no-body’ murder investigation yesterday (Friday 11 September).

Det Chief Insp Jerry Waite said: “Due to the length of time Bernadette has been missing and concerns she may have come to some harm, we made the decision to declare this a murder investigation yesterday morning.

Whilst we hope we do find Bernadette alive and well, there is every possibility this may not be the case therefore my team and I will do everything possible to find out what has happened to her and bring any offenders to justice. Det Chief Insp Jerry Waite

Bernadette has been missing since July Credit: Cambs Police

A man in his 50s from Peterborough is currently in custody on suspicion of Bernadette’s murder.

Anyone with information on Bernadette’s whereabouts or what has happened to her is urged to contact police either by using the online webchat function, or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Penshaw.