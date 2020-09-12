Taxi driver robbed of money in Milton Keynes

A taxi driver has been robbed of money in Milton Keynes by a man who held a weapon to his neck.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which occurred between 5 and 5.30am yesterday at the end of Stonecrop Place, Conniburrow, near to The Redway.

Police say the victim was robbed by a man who placed him into a headlock and pushed an unknown weapon into the back of his neck.

The offender forced the victim to hand over all of the money he had on him before running off along The Redway in the direction of Mallow Gate, Conniburrow.

The taxi was a grey Ford Tourneo and the victim, who is a 47-year-old man, was not injured during the incident.

The offender is described as an Asian man, in his 40s with a proportionate build but large belly.

He was approximately 5ft 7ins tall with a long face and was balding with no facial hair.He was wearing a white chequered short-sleeved shirt and dark blue denim jeans.