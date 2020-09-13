Norfolk man opens own funeral home at 22 - that's quite an undertaking!
A man from Norfolk has just landed his dream job - and you might say it's a bit unusual.
At the tender age of 22, Jordan Young opened his own funeral home in Norfolk.
Jordan got a young person's business loan from the Government and opened up in June in his home town in Dereham.
Jordan started a business in an industry not normally associated with those his age.
Baby face or not, Jordan's already worked at a care home, a doctor's surgery and a supermarket.
He says being there for those who've lost loved ones is his passion and comforting those, who've lost loved ones, is the most rewarding work.
A few people say crikey we weren't expecting someone so young and I think it's quite refreshing sometimes for people to have someone slightly different, slightly younger. It's such a rewarding job.