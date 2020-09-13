No animal casualties despite fire at family farm park

Jubilant firefighters in Bedfordshire posted pictures of themselves with animals after successfully tackling a blaze at a farm near Leighton Buzzard yesterday :

On the Bedfordshire Fire Control Twitter account they posted :

The fire at Mead Open Farm has been extinguished, we are pleased to report that 30 rabbits, 4 pigs and 3 alpacas are all safely accounted for. Bedfordshire Fire Control

A fireman tackling a blaze at Mead Open Farm in Bedfordshire Credit: Bedfordshire Fire Control/Twitter

Three alpacas at Mead Open Farm in Bedfordshire Credit: Bedfordshire Fire Control / Twitter

A rabbit at Mead Open Farm near Leighton Buzzard Credit: Bedfordshire Fire Control

A spokesman for the farm said it was a small fire between two barns which is still being investigated. Meanwhile Mead Open Farm is open as normal .

The farm , which is a popular visitor attraction, has as animal petting zone, indoor play areas, a high ropes course, go karts and tractor rides.