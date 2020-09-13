Two Peterborough United players have tested positive for coronavirus, manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed.

The Posh boss revealed that winger Siriki Dembélé and midfielder Reece Brown are both self-isolating after testing positive.

The duo sat out Saturday's opening day 2-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley.

Fellow Posh players Idris Kanu and Bobby Copping are also self-isolating due to the fact that they live with Dembélé, although neither have so far tested positive.

"We've got two players who've tested positive - Brown (Reece) and Dembélé (Siriki)" Ferguson told the Peterborough United official Youtube channel.

"That obviously had an affect on my team in terms of the selection, but I've got a squad - I can't use that as an excuse.

"This is the problem with the pandemic, but obviously their health comes first and we have to make sure they do the correct things.

"Every manager is going to have to face this. You have to deal with it, I'm not using it as an excuse."