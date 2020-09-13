Ten year old paddle boarder rescued half a mile off Norfolk coast

A 10 year old paddle boarder has been rescued after being blown half a mile out to sea off West Runton in Norfolk.

A swimmer, who had tried to help the child, was also picked up at about 2 pm today. A crew from Sheringham lifeboat station helped the pair. The child had been swept out to sea by a strong tide and offshore wind.

The swimmer agreed it was not the best decision to swim so far out to sea but felt helpless watching the youngster on the paddle board drifting away in the distance.