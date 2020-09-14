Clacton Pier has been lit up in green in tribute to a toddler who died from a rare genetic disease.

Little Florence-Rose Wolton was diagnosed with Global Mitochondrial Disease (Mito) when she was 11 months old.

She died in December last year at 13 months and her parents have since set up a charity in her memory to help others.

It is estimated that one in five thousand people has Mito, resulting in muscle weakness, blindness and organ failure.

It is the second most commonly diagnosed serious genetic disease after Cystic Fibrosis.

Clacton Pier has been turned green for one week. Credit: Clacton Pier

Florence-Rose's mum Lauren Partridge contacted the Pier and asked if it could turn its lighting green to highlight the disease.

“We took Florence-Rose to the Pier several times with our friends and their children,” shesaid.

“We were delighted they agreed to do it for us and hopefully this will help raise awarenessfor what is a little-known condition.”

Director of the Pier, Elliot Ball, said he was pleased to be able to support Florence-Rose’s family and turn the pier green from September 13 to September 20.

“We can only imagine what this family has gone through losing their daughter at such ayoung age to this life-threatening condition,” he said.

“It has been a very difficult year in many ways for many people and it is good to be able tohelp families who are going through difficult times. Hopefully, it will promote Florence-Rose’s charity and raise awareness about Mito.”